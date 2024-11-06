Anti-Netanyahu protests paralyze Tel Aviv, Haifa

According to IRNA's Wednesday morning report citing Israeli media, there were closure of some streets in Tel Aviv in protest at Netanyahu's dismissal of his War Minister Yoav Gallant.

Protesting Zionists also blocked the main streets of other cities in occupied Palestine, including al-Quds and Haifa.

Reports say that a car carrying Aluf Tomer Bar, the commander of the regime’s air force was also wandering in the streets of Tel Aviv.

News sources report a heavy clash between the police and demonstrators in Haifa, with the police shooting at an elderly protester and arresting several others.

Tens of thousands of Israelis reportedly demonstrated in Tel Aviv, Haifa and al-Quds, in protest against Netanyahu’s policies.

Among the groups that called for Tuesday’s night demonstrations were the families of Israeli captives held in Gaza, who have long accused Netanyahu of playing politics and playing with the lives of their loved ones.

The families of the Israeli captives argue that Gallant's removal is another move by Netanyahu to fail the negotiation for a ceasefire and release of the prisoners.

Requests to hold demonstrations against Netanyahu in the occupied territories have increased and the police have blocked the streets leading to Netanyahu's residence in occupied al-Quds.

Some news sources report that Netanyahu has escaped from the Prime Minister's residence and has gone to unspecified location in hiding as the protesters kept approaching his house.

News sources reported the dismissal of Gallant on Tuesday night. While announcing the move Netanyahu said: Today I decided to fire Gallant and appoint Katz in his place.

Isaac Herzog, the Zionist President, in a statement said that at the height of the war, we only lacked internal conflicts, a reference to political crisis and public outage facing the regime.

We are in one of the most difficult stages and we must prioritize our security over everything as enemies are waiting for our differences, weakness and conflict, he was quoted as saying on Wednesday morning.

4399