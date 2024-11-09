France expresses deep concern after Israeli forces opened fire on UNIFIL

France expresses its deep concern after Israeli forces fired on the UNIFIL and condemns any and all threats to the international force’s security, IRNA on Saturday quoted the foreign ministry of France as saying.

Two peacekeepers were injured after Israeli forces fired repeatedly at a UNIFIL observation tower located at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura, in southern Lebanon. No French nationals were injured in this episode, added the source.

Also hit were UNIFIL positions in Ras Naqoura and Labbouneh, causing property damage but no casualties, it noted.

We are waiting for explanations from the Israeli authorities. The protection of peacekeepers is incumbent upon all parties to a conflict, it said.

France calls on all the parties to abide by this obligation and to allow UNIFIL to continue carrying out its mandate. That includes respecting its freedom of movement, it underlined.

We pay tribute to all UNIFIL personnel, and particularly our French contingent, for their continuing commitment and professionalism in difficult circumstances, it added.

"France reiterates the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Lebanon in order to fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701."

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Friday in its X, formerly Twitter, “Yesterday, two IDF excavators and one IDF bulldozer destroyed part of a fence and a concrete structure in a UNIFIL position in Ras Naqoura.”

In response to our urgent protest, the Israeli army denied any activity was taking place inside the UNIFIL position, it noted.

“Despite the unacceptable pressures being exerted on the mission through various channels, peacekeepers will continue to undertake our mandated monitoring and reporting tasks under resolution 1701.”

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 3,000 people in the 13 months of fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli forces along the border, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has said.

In a related development, Malaysia condemned the Zionist regime's attack on UNIFIL forces in Lebanon and called on the UN Security Council to take a coordinated, swift, and decisive action to ensure the security of the forces.

