UNIFIL warns Israel’s war with Lebanon could turn into catastrophic regional conflict

Andrea Tenenti, who spoke with reporters on Saturday, said that the Israeli escalation in Lebanon could soon spiral out of control, stressing that the only solution was diplomatic.

He also said that forces of UNIFIL, which is tasked with monitoring a ceasefire that ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, will remain in south Lebanon despite five of their members being wounded and damage inflicted on its facilities.

UNIFIL said on Saturday that a fifth member has been wounded in gunfire on Friday night. It said nothing about the origin of the gunfire, but had earlier confirmed that the four others, two Sri Lankans and two Indonesians, were wounded in Israeli gunfire in recent days.

The regime has asked the multinational force to leave southern Lebanon, a demand that has been described as “outrageous” by Ireland that has troops in the UN-mandated mission.

Lebanese officials, including Prime Minister Najib Mikati, have condemned Israel’s attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Defense Minister Maurice Sleem also said the attacks show Israel’s negligence of international resolutions and the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

He said that his country does not seek war but will not remain silent in the face of Israeli aggression. Sleem also called on the international community to pressure Israel to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 that was adopted unanimously in 2006 and calls for a full cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s health ministry said on Saturday that at least 2,255 people have been killed since October 8, 2023 when fighting began between the regime and Hezbollah.

The majority of the victims have lost their lives since late last month when Israel intensified its air aggression on Lebanon.

