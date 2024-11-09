Martyrs of Israeli attack on Lebanon mount to 3,150

According to Al Jazeera on Friday, 13,888 people have also been injured since the beginning of the Israeli regime's attacks on Lebanon.

It added that three people were martyred and 30 others were injured in the Zionist regime's attacks on Tyre, southwestern Lebanon.

These sources emphasized that many people were martyred and wounded in this attack.

The Israeli regime's army initiated extensive attacks on southern Lebanon on September 23. In response, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites and settlements in northern occupied Palestine, launching hundreds of rockets and engaging in direct combat against Israeli forces.

