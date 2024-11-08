Yemen, Lebanon conduct more anti-Israel operations

Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen news network reported on Friday that sirens could be heard in Arba, the Dead Sea, and Negev areas following missile launches from Yemen and Lebanon.

There are some media reports about a ballistic missile shot from Yemen, reaching the occupied territories.

The Israel Army radio also reported a massive missile attack from Lebanon which prompted sirens in Western Galilee, Haifa, and Acre as well as Kiryat Shmona settlement.

The operations, as Yemen and Hezbollah, have time and again said are in response to more than a year of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and the regime’s invasion of Lebanon.

