Scuffles began when a group of Israeli spectators defaced a Palestinian flag. In response, a group of Muslim youths confronted the Israelis, leading to a violent altercation.

At least five Israeli fans were injured in the confrontation, with reports indicating that the situation escalated when the pro-Palestine group chased the Israelis to their hotels. Some of the fleeing fans were reportedly struck by vehicles during the pursuit.

However, some pro-Zionist western media outlets have blamed the incident on Muslims, claiming that the Israeli soccer fans were ambushed and assaulted in Amsterdam overnight by a mob shouting “Free Palestine”, leading Israel to send planes to evacuate its people.

The office of Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that two planes were dispatched to the Netherlands to evacuate the fans.

Meanwhile, Zionist Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said that his ministry was coordinating with the Dutch authorities to ensure the safety of Zionist citizens in the aftermath of the incident.

