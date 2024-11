"There were events that caused the hosting of football competitions to be taken away from Iran. We all believe that a sharp response to the usurping Zionist regime should have been given and it was given, and we had to hold the game in the UAE, " Mehdi Taj said.

"I negotiated with Sheikh Salman and also with Infantino, and if nothing special happens and the flights return to Iran, our hosting may also return," he added.

2050