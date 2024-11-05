Iran sentences three to death in Fakhrizadeh assassination case

Asghar Jahangir told reporters on Tuesday that while the case in a court in Urmia moves forward, another related case remains open in Tehran's judiciary, and updates will be provided following further proceedings.

He said Iranian security forces have been actively monitoring the Israeli regime's efforts to identify and assassinate Iranian scientists. A total of eight suspects have been arrested, including the three who have been sentenced to death by the Urmia Revolutionary Court, he added.

Their case is currently in the appeals process, Jahangir said.

Legal pursuit against EU sanctions on Iranian airlines

In response to questions about the European Union's sanctions against Iranian airlines, Jahangir said the Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights, in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and the Legal Affairs Department of the Presidential Office, is taking legal measures on the matter.

He assured that the public will be informed as soon as results are available.

On October 15, the EU announced sanctions on Iran Air and two other airlines based on unfounded allegations that Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war. Tehran has strongly rejected the accusation.

Jahangir rejects France's claims on two nationals in Iran custody

Addressing France's claims about the condition of two of its nationals detained in Iran, Jahangir explained that the individuals were arrested on charges of espionage against the country and conspiracy to commit crimes against national security early in 2022.

Their indictment was sent to the 15th branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in February 2023, and several court sessions have already been held, with the next hearing scheduled for December 24, he said.

Jahangir dismissed any allegations regarding the detainees' conditions, asserting that both individuals are in good health and are in contact with their families through the consulate.

