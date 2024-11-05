Drone infiltrates Dead Sea region in occupied territories

According to a report by Al Jazeera on Tuesday, the Israeli military announced that it had intercepted a drone that entered the Dead Sea area from the eastern part of the occupied territories.

Media outlets said sirens were set off as a result of the infiltration of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

In the meantime, Israeli media reported another UAV infiltration into Kfar Giladi, a settlement in the Galilee region in the northern occupied territories, which also caused sirens to sound.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military said that a drone had entered occupied territories from Syria.

No group has claimed responsibility for the reported drone launches against Israel. But they come as resistance groups across the West Asia region have intensified their operations against the Zionist regime in response to its escalation of crimes against the people of Gaza and Lebanon in the past weeks.

