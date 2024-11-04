Nov 4, 2024, 11:49 AM
Reports: Drone infiltrates occupied Golan Heights

Tehran, IRNA – An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has reportedly infiltrated the occupied Golan Heights, setting off sirens in that region.

Israeli media said on Monday that the infiltration has been monitored, and that sirens sounded in the occupied Golan Heights.

Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network also reported that sounds of sirens could be heard in multiple locations across south of the occupied Golan, including Qatsrin.

No further details were immediately available.

On Sunday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced drone attacks on two key targets in the occupied Golan and the Jordan Valley.

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance said in its statement that its attack was in response to the Israeli regime’s massacre of civilians in Gaza and Lebanon.

