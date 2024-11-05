Iranian minister arrives in Bu Musa to kickstart major housing project

Upon arrival in Bu Musa on Tuesday, Farzaneh Sadegh was officially welcomed by the governor of the southern province of Hormuzgan, Mehdi Doosti, and other local officials.

During her visit, the minister paid tribute to the anonymous war-time martyrs buried on the island.

Bu Musa County, which includes Bu Musa, Lesser Tunb, Greater Tunb, Siri, Lesser Farvar, and Greater Farvar islands is among the most beautiful places in Iran. It is called the shining gem of the Persian Gulf.

Due to its geographical position, Bu Musa is a strategic county as it is near international waters, and the shipping of vessels destined for the Persian Gulf littoral countries highlights its importance.

The implementation of the housing project in Bu Musa will start just days after the United Arab Emirates repeated baseless ownership claims on the southern Iranian island.

In a related development, a bill with a double urgency motion was submitted to the Islamic City Council of Tehran in late October to name a street in the northwest of the Iranian capital after the three southern islands.

The bill was presented to the City Council following the recent meddlesome statements by the European Union and the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council on the Iranian islands.

Later in the day, the minister attended the ceremony to begin the operation phase of the housing project in Bu Musa.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the deputy head of the roads and urban development department in the province, Saeed Hajebi, said the housing units are about 85 to 95 square meters each.

According to Hajebi, the units in a 20-hectare-area will be fully constructed in a year.

1483**9417