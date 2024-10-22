Iran launches project to build 110 housing units in Bu Musa island

“Surely, the island is an inseparable part of Iran’s territory and the country can decide to launch housing projects there under the national regulations,” Arsalan Maleki, the managing director of the NLHO, announced on Monday.

The approved construction order of the project has been delivered to the province and its implementation will begin soon, Maleki noted.

The official made the remarks just a few days after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) repeated baseless ownership claims on the southern Iranian island.

Bu Musa is part of Iran’s soil and it is a national island, he stressed.

Maleki went on to say that the new houses will be allocated to local people and then to any applicants from across Iran.

In a related development, a bill with a double urgency motion has been submitted to the Islamic City Council of Tehran to name a street in the northwest of the Iranian capital after the three southern islands.

The bill was presented to the City Council following the recent meddlesome statements by the European Union and the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council on the Iranian islands.

