French protesters demand ‘no football match with Israel’

The video images released on Monday show that Palestinian supporters held a demonstration at the FFF, laying on the ground or holding placards with slogans and Palestinian flags in Paris.

According to French media reports, the police calmly removed the protesters from the area but for these protesters, the message is clear: the match must be canceled.

The hall of the FFF was adorned with Palestinian flags and placards, some reading "No to the France-Israel match at Stade de France," while others proclaimed "Champions League of Genocide" and "FFF, Ban Israel."

Among the activists present, some were dressed in military-style clothing, while others donned red gloves.

This is not the first call to boycott this match. The Israeli federation is under scrutiny from its Palestinian counterpart, which is demanding its ban over the Gaza genocide by the Zionist regime.

