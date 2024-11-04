Iran ready to kick-start AI cooperation with Cuba: Minister

“We are ready to share our knowledge and experience with you and start good cooperation in various fields, especially artificial intelligence,” Hashemi said in a meeting with Cuba’s deputy prime minister, Eduardo Martinez Diaz.

He said there are many capacities for cooperation between Tehran and Havana, expressing hope that the agreements reached during his visit will be implemented soon.

For his part, Martinez Diaz highlighted Iran’s remarkable progress in science and technology, calling for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of telecommunications, postal services, and artificial intelligence.

The visit of Iran’s minister of information and communications technology to Havana will help a lot in the further development of relations between Iran and Cuba, he said.

4354**9417