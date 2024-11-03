Hamas fighters deceived Israeli soldiers in deadly Jabalia operation: Hebrew daily

The operation took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday (Oct. 29), killing four soldiers and seriously wounding an officer in the city of Jabalia, according to the Times of Israel.

It said the soldiers, who served with Multidomain Unit or “Ghost” Unit, entered a building due to be used by the Israeli military during its ongoing offensive in Jabalia.

Now, Yedioth Ahronoth has reported that the soldiers were deceived by Palestinian Hamas resistance fighters, which ultimately led to their deaths.

According to the newspaper, Hamas fighters planted explosives on the second floor of the building instead of the first floor, which is usually the center of danger, to make Israeli soldiers believe that the building was safe.

The plan proved to be successful, the daily said, adding that Hamas fighters have changed their combat methods, converting unexploded rockets into powerful bombs.

This strategy has proven effective, resulting in the deaths of a number of Israeli soldiers in Jabalia, Yedioth Ahronoth said.

The newspaper, citing estimates by the Israeli miliary, said that the destruction of Hamas's infrastructure in northern Gaza Strip will take at least six months to be completed.

