'Woman violating public decency in Iran university was under mental pressure'

Amir Mahjoub, the Director General of Public Relations at Islamic Azad University, made the remarks on his X account on Sunday in reaction to an incident in which a female student committed an immoral act on November 2.

Following the indecent act by a student at the Science and Research Branch of the Islamic Azad University, located in northern Tehran, the campus security took steps and handed the individual over to law enforcement authorities, said Mahjoub.

Examinations demonstrated the student had been under mental pressure, he noted.

The official rejected the media hype that campus security had physical contact with the individual.

Mahjoub urged the public to refrain from further circulating the footage of the incident which is defamatory to the student.

7129**9417