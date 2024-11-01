Nov 1, 2024, 11:17 AM
Iraqi resistance says conducts attack against Israeli bases 6 times in a day

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic resistance in Iraq announced it has attacked with drones against the important Israeli bases six times in a day.

In a statement on Friday, the Iraqi resistance said it carries out attacks against the Israeli regime to support the Lebanese and Palestinian people and the resistance against occupation.

The statement underlined the importance of continuing the fight against the Zionist regime.

In its important attack on the Israeli bases and settlements in the occupied Palestine, the Iraqi resistance has already killed and injured 25 Zionist military forces, the statement says.

The Islamic resistance in Iraq has already warned it would intensify its attacks on the Israeli bases if the regime continued aggression against the Gaza Strip.

