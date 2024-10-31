Iraqi resistance group targets Israeli site with drone

The umbrella group of Iraq’s resistance factions, in its statement, did not mention the exact location, but the footage shows that the target of the operation was the Dimona Radar Facility.

The latest operation came a day after the resistance group announced targeting another vital Israeli position in the north of the occupied territories with a drone.

The Islamic Resistance said in a statement that it targeted an Israeli military base on Wednesday.

Over the past several months, the Iraqi group has been hitting sensitive and important Zionist targets in different areas of the occupied Palestinian and Syrian territories, including the port of Eilat, the Golan Heights, and the Jordan Valley.

The group has, time and again, vowed to press ahead with operations against Israeli targets with increasing intensity as long as the regime continues with its genocidal war on Gaza and the aggression against Lebanon.

6125**4399