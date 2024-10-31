Oct 31, 2024, 2:30 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85645392
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Islamic Resistance in Iraq conducts new anti-Israel operations

Oct 31, 2024, 2:30 PM
News ID: 85645392
Islamic Resistance in Iraq conducts new anti-Israel operations

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched several drone strikes targeting key Israeli sites, in support of Palestine and Lebanon amid ongoing massacres and war

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq conducted an operation, targeting a critical Israeli site in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights using drones.

Three other operations followed overnight. In one of them, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced targeting a military site south of occupied Palestine.

In two other separate operations, the group reported that it struck vital Zionist targets in the north of the occupied territories.

Over the past several  months, the Iraqi group has been hitting sensitive and important Isareli targets in different areas of the occupied Palestinian and Syrian territories, including the port of Eilat, the Golan Heights, and the Jordan Valley.

The group has, time and again, vowed to press ahead with operations against Israeli targets with increasing intensity as long as the regime continues with its genocidal war on Gaza and the aggression against Lebanon. 

6125**4399

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .