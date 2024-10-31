Islamic Resistance in Iraq conducts new anti-Israel operations

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq conducted an operation, targeting a critical Israeli site in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights using drones.

Three other operations followed overnight. In one of them, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced targeting a military site south of occupied Palestine.

In two other separate operations, the group reported that it struck vital Zionist targets in the north of the occupied territories.

Over the past several months, the Iraqi group has been hitting sensitive and important Isareli targets in different areas of the occupied Palestinian and Syrian territories, including the port of Eilat, the Golan Heights, and the Jordan Valley.

The group has, time and again, vowed to press ahead with operations against Israeli targets with increasing intensity as long as the regime continues with its genocidal war on Gaza and the aggression against Lebanon.

6125**4399