Nov 1, 2024
Common sense does not stand Zionist regime's crimes: Assyrian patriarch

Tehran, IRNA – The patriarch of the Assyrian Church for Eastern Iran has condemned the Zionist regime of Israel’s crimes in the region, stressing that no common sense can stand them.

Marnier Sai Benyamin told IRNA on Friday that no logic can believe that those crimes are being committed in the 21st century in modern civilization.

Over the last year, the Zionist regime’s crimes have intensified; and unfortunately, international bodies have remained silent on those genocidal acts, the patriarch noted.

In his remarks, he expressed hope that God may grant adequate intellect, wisdom, and insight to the heads of the world countries to help return tranquility to the people.

Surely, Israel’s crimes are unacceptable; and any individual who believes in God will condemn them, he stressed.

Since October 2023, over 43,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza; in addition, about 70% of the housing units and infrastructures have been destroyed in the Strip.

Israel has also carried out a war against Lebanon and killed over 2,500 in different parts of the Arab country. The Zionist army assassinated the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during its airstrikes.

