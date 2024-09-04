Blood of Palestinians cries out evil spirit of occupiers: spox

"It also cries out how oppressed the Palestinians are and how the so-called advocates of the human rights lie," Kanaani wrote on his social media’s page late on Tuesday.

The Zionists’ crimes have expanded as the criminal band in Tel Aviv is fed with human’s blood like a monster, Kanaani noted while referring to the bloody massacre Israel carries out every day.

During its latest crimes against Palestinians, the Israeli regime killed Rashad abu Skheileh after bombarding a school on Jabalia camp in Gaza.

Since the start of war in Gaza, over 40,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

