Israel starts 'open war' against UN: Palestinian envoy

Ambassador Feda Abdelhady made the announcement at the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, a briefing on the international legal responsibilities for preventing genocide, holding perpetrators of war crimes accountable, and ending the unlawful occupation of Palestine, on Thursday, according to the UN website.

Although Israel claims that it is under the UN attack, the regime has waged an open war not only against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency but also against the UN chief, the Human Rights Council, the Hague, and all countries that have dared to cry the oppression out, Abdelhady says.

“The days have never been darker, but the prospects for justice have never been greater,” she said at the UN committee meeting.

She further underlined the necessity of compelling the criminals to stop the war and end their illegal occupation.

She went on to say “do not normalize genocide, do not become numb.”

Since October 2023, over 43,000 mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza, while about 70% of the housing units and the infrastructure have been destroyed in the Strip.

War in Gaza has brought nothing but famine and unprecedented starvation which threaten the lives of the people there.

