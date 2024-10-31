US, UK conduct airstrikes on Yemen again

According to the al-Masira network, American and British airstrikes targeted the west of Yemen in the early morning of Thursday.

An area near Hudaydah University was struck by missile fire by the warplanes, the report said.

This Yemeni media did not mention the possible casualties or damage from these attacks that were carried out in the "Al-Hook" area.

Various regions of Yemen, especially Hudaydah province, have been the target of aggressive attacks by the United States and England in the past months.

These attacks are carried out with the aim of putting pressure on the Yemeni army in order to stop the naval blockade imposed on the Zionist regime.

The United States and Britain first launched the attack on Yemen's Ansarullah positions on January 21 citing a UN Security Council resolution but the UN body had not allowed to violate Yemen’s sovereignty rather protect the international maritime route.

