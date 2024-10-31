Oct 31, 2024, 5:33 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85644984
T T
0 Persons

Tags

US, UK conduct airstrikes on Yemen again

Oct 31, 2024, 5:33 AM
News ID: 85644984
US, UK conduct airstrikes on Yemen again

Tehran, IRNA – The United States and Britain have carried out yet another aggression against Yemen, with their warplanes bombing Hudaydah province.

According to the al-Masira network, American and British airstrikes targeted the west of Yemen in the early morning of Thursday.

An area near Hudaydah University was struck by missile fire by the warplanes, the report said.  

This Yemeni media did not mention the possible casualties or damage from these attacks that were carried out in the "Al-Hook" area.

Various regions of Yemen, especially Hudaydah province, have been the target of aggressive attacks by the United States and England in the past months.

These attacks are carried out with the aim of putting pressure on the Yemeni army in order to stop the naval blockade imposed on the Zionist regime.

The United States and Britain first launched the attack on Yemen's Ansarullah positions on January 21 citing a UN Security Council resolution but the UN body had not allowed to violate Yemen’s sovereignty rather protect the international maritime route.

4399

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .