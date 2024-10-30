Oct 30, 2024, 4:25 PM
Iran's Greco-Roman wrestlers bag world runner-up title

Iran's Greco-Roman wrestlers bag world runner-up title

Tehran, IRNA - The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team has made a strong showing at the World Wrestling Championships, securing two medals—one gold and one silver.

The Iranian wrestlers earned a total of 51 team points, which placed them as the runners-up in the non-Olympic weight categories.

The championships took place on Monday and Tuesday in Tirana, the capital of Albania.

The Iranian team finished in second place, following Azerbaijan, which topped the rankings with 85 points, while Armenia came in third with 35 points.

In the final match, Pouya Dadmarz faced world champion Eldaniz Azizli from Azerbaijan in the 55 kg category and lost 1-1, earning a silver medal. In the 82 kg category, Mohammad Ali Gerayi dominated Hungary's Erik Zilvasi with an 8-0 score in the final match, winning the gold medal.

