Iran President Pezeshkian congratulates Turkish counterpart on nat'l day

While congratulating the arrival of the 101th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkiye and the National Day of Turkiye, he expressed hope that in the light of joint efforts, "we will witness the expansion and deepening of relations between the two countries in various economic, political and cultural fields".

Declaring the readiness of Iran to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation within the framework of multilateral institutions and mechanisms, President Pezeshkian stressed that under the current circumstances and due to the warmongering of the Zionist regime and its supporters, the protection of the brotherly and friendly relations between Iran and Turkiye as two The large and effective country of the region and the Islamic world has become more important.

"Strengthening consultation, solidarity and cooperation between Iran and Turkiye will lead to the consolidation of stability, security and increased development and prosperity for both countries and the region," he added.

