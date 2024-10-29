At least 77 killed in latest Israeli regime attack on Gaza

Palestine’s Shehab news agency said on Tuesday that dozens had also been unaccounted for after the attack by the Israeli regime’s fighter jets on a residential building in Beit Lahia in the north of Gaza.

It came just hours after the Israeli regime carried out an attack in the same area, killing dozens of Palestinians.

Palestine’s Islamic Jihad movement issued a statement to condemn the first attack, saying that it was similar to crimes committed by the Nazis during the Second World War.

It said the United States and allies and the “so-called international community” are responsible for the crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the Palestinians.