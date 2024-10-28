Oct 28, 2024, 5:01 AM
Hezbollah conducts more retaliatory operations

Tehran, IRNA-Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement has carried out fresh drone and rocket attacks on Israeli targets in the occupied territories in response to the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and in defense of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Hezbollah announced in a statement on Sunday night that it targeted the occupied town of Sa'sa as well as several bases of the Zionist regime in the north of occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah rockets and drones also hit a number of other Israeli settlements including Kiryat Shmona and Nahariyya.

These settlements were targeted with explosive drones that hit the target accurately, the statement said, adding that the town of "Zariit" was attacked with an explosive drone, as well.

The resistance movement launched a drone strike on Israel’s Marj site too, causing casualties among the regime’s forces there.

Separately, Hezbollah announced that its fighters also targeted "al-Qamah" barracks with several missiles and confronted Israeli warplanes and a Hermes-900 drone with surface-to-air missiles and forced them to leave the Lebanese airspace.

