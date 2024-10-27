IRGC chief condoles martyrdom of army personnel in Israeli attack

General Salami, in a message to Iranian Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi on Sunday , condoled “the honorable martyrdom of 4 zealous warriors of the Khatam Al-Anbiya Air Defense Base in the recent Israeli aggression against parts of the country”.

“I offer my condolences to you, the courageous army commanders and staff as well as the honorable families of the martyrs”, he said in the message.

The top IRGC commander also hailed the country’s defense readiness to counter any aggression by enemies.

The illegitimate and illegal action of the child-killing Zionist regime, which failed to achieve its goals due to the readiness of the country's air defense, shows the miscalculation as well as helplessness of this regime on the battlefield with resistance fighters, especially in Gaza and Lebanon, major Salami said, adding that “certainly, its bitter consequences will be unimaginable for the occupiers.”

Major Hamzeh Jahandideh, Sergeant Mohammad-Mehdi Shahrokhifar, Major Sajjad Mansouri and Sergeant Mehdi Naghavi were martyred in the Israeli attack on Iran in the early hours of Saturday.

