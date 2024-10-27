Hezbollah conducts widespread attacks on Israeli positions

Hezbollah targeted the Galilee region by firing 75 missiles, causing damage to several buildings and vehicles, according to the Lebanese news website Al Ahd on Sunday.

Meantime, the Zionist media reported that several Zionists were injured, particularly in the city of Tamra in the Galilee area.

Additionally, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance announced in a statement that it launched a significant rocket barrage at the Zvulun military industries base, located north of Haifa.

In three separate operations, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance targeted positions of the Zionist regime's soldiers at the bases of Al-Marj, Al-Malkiya, and the town of Karmiel using multiple missiles, resulting in casualties.

Also, the Islamic Resistance conducted an assault on a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the northeastern Al-Manara settlement with an assault glider, achieving a direct hit that left several soldiers either dead or wounded.

Furthermore, the Islamic Resistance fighters struck an Israeli infantry unit in the town of Houla with a guided missile, causing multiple casualties, including both fatalities and injuries.

Hezbollah also targeted the infantry forces of the Zionist regime in the town of Houla with a guided missile, causing casualties.

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance also released a video of the targeting of a gathering of Zionist soldiers in the town of Shomera settlement.

Hezbollah also released footage of the moment of the missile attack on the town of Yesud HaMa’ala settlement, northeast of Haifa, with a large missile salvo.

In addition, the Islamic Resistance fighters conducted an aerial operation using a squadron of assault drones targeting the Yodfat Military Industries Company, located southeast of Acre [occupied Akka].”

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal military actions, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.

In response, Hezbollah has retaliated by launching multiple attacks against the Israeli positions in the northern occupied territories. In the past few days, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets, targeting key Israeli positions.

9341**2050