Israeli warplanes bombard southern Beirut

Al Jazeera reported on Sunday that the Israeli warplanes bombed the southern suburbs of Beirut five times.

Hadath neighborhood and Borj El Brajneh in the south of Beirut were targeted in the attack.

The Zionist regime had previously warned the residents of southern Beirut to leave their homes.

The Zionist army’s claims regarding the proximity of some buildings to Hezbollah headquarters have become a pretext for the Zionist regime to destroy the Lebanese infrastructure.

The Ministry of Health of Lebanon announced on Saturday that the number of martyrs of the Zionist regime’s aggression against Lebanon has increased to 2,653 and the number of the injured has mounted to 12,360.

9376**4354