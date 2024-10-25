Iran writes letter to UNSC over martyrdom of two nationals in Zionist bombings in Lebanon  

Masoumeh Karbasi, and her Lebanese husband were killed in an Israeli drone attack on their personal vehicle in Jounieh, Beirut on October 19.

Dr. Ali Heidari, an Iranian physician and relief worker, was also assassinated in an “outrageous and deliberate strike” by the Zionist regime in Beirut on October 22.

In his letter, the Iranian ambassador stressed that these atrocities are not only a blatant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also a direct assault on the international community’s efforts to uphold the very core of international humanitarian law.

The full text of the letter follows:

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Government, I am writing to draw your attention, and that of the Security Council, to yet another brazen act of violence and terrorism perpetrated by the Israeli regime, this time targeting two Iranian nationals in Lebanon in an egregious violation of international law, particularly international humanitarian law.

On 19 October 2024, an Israeli drone launched a missile strike on the personal vehicle of an Iranian national, Ms. Masoumeh Karbasi, and her Lebanese husband, in the densely populated area of Jounieh, Beirut. After narrowly escaping the first missile, the couple sought refuge at the side of the street, only to be struck by a second missile moments later, resulting in their martyrdom. This brutal attack, captured on surveillance cameras and broadcasted across media outlets, reveals the egregious disregard for civilian life and international legal norms.

In a further heinous crime, on 22 October 2024, in an outrageous and deliberate strike, Israel assassinated Dr. Ali Heidari, an Iranian physician and relief worker, in Beirut. Dr. Heidari was performing life-saving duties, providing critical medical care to the wounded and assisting those in dire need. His assassination is not only a despicable act of violence but also a blatant violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, which expressly prohibit attacks on hospitals and medical personnel. This constitutes a war crime under international law.

These atrocities are not only a blatant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity but also a direct assault on the international community’s efforts to uphold the very core of international humanitarian law. Since the launch of its genocidal campaign in Gaza, followed by its unrelenting aggression and war crimes against Lebanon, the Israeli regime has ruthlessly targeted hospitals, medical facilities, and personnel. Moreover, hundreds of healthcare workers have been murdered in cold blood by this regime.

The Islamic Republic of Iran urges the Security Council to unequivocally condemn these heinous acts and take decisive action, as mandated by the UN Charter, to hold Israel fully accountable for its continuous violations of the Charter and international law, including international humanitarian law. Moreover, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Secretary-General to ensure that all these violations are thoroughly documented in relevant reports to the General Assembly, Security Council, and Human Rights Council.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

