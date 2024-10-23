Lebanon's Hezbollah confirms martyrdom of Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine in Beirut

According to the war media of the Lebanese Resistance Movement, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in its statement that the head of the executive council of this movement, Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine, was martyred in an attack by the Zionist regime on Beirut.

"We offer our condolences to the nation of martyrs and mujahids, the nation of resistance and victory, the martyrdom of the great leader and great martyr of the Quds Path, the head of the executive council of Hezbollah, Sheikh Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine.

