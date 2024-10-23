Missiles fired Israeli regime’s civilian, military airports

The Israeli TV broadcast on Wednesday that the Ben Gurion airport was closed after the sound of an explosion was heard in Tel Aviv.

The Zionist media also announced that missiles were launched against Ramat David military airport, east of the occupied Haifa.

The sound of sirens is now heard in some Zionist settlements, including Kfar Giladi, northern occupied Palestine.

Danger alarm sound is also heard in the heart of occupied Palestine.

The Zionist settlers rushed into the shelters while they were scared. Some were also injured due to the crowd surge.

Meanwhile, the Israeli sources claimed that it could intercept two launched missiles at Tel Aviv.

In a related development, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah reported on Tuesday that the resistance group set a record of 39 operations carried out during a day against the Israeli regime’s airbases and settlements in occupied Palestine and southern Lebanon.

Since late September, Israel has started mass attacks against southern Lebanon. The attacks continue.

The Health Ministry of Lebanon reported on October 22 that the number of those who were killed during the Israeli attacks rose to over 2,500.

In response to the Israeli aggressions, Hezbollah has been targeting the important Zionist bases in the occupied territories.

