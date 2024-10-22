Zionist army claims to have martyred senior Hezbollah official

The report cited by several Arabic media outlets says the Zionist army officially claimed in a statement on Tuesday night that the assassination operation of Safiuddin was successful.

According to the Zionist statement, Safiuddin was present along with "more than 25 members" of Hezbollah's intelligence unit, including its head Ali Hussein Hazimeh when the attack took place.

In the operation, both Safiuddin and Hazimeh were martyred, the army claimed.

In this regard, a reporter of Al-Arabiya Network of Saudi Arabia claimed: The body of Safiuddin was found with 23 other people on Tuesday afternoon under the debris in the Al-Dahiya neighborhood.

On Tuesday night, Lebanese media sources claimed to have discovered the body of martyr Safiuddin but this news has not yet been officially confirmed by Hezbollah.

On October 12, the southern suburbs of Beirut were heavily bombarded by the Zionist regime after many analysts pronounced Safiuddin as the possible successor of Martyr Hezbollah General Secretary, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the assassination of Nasrallah from the headquarters of the United Nations in New York on October 6, with the backing of the United States.

4399