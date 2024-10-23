Hezbollah retaliates against Zionist bombing campaign

The Zionist army announced that Hezbollah fired 140 missiles and drones into the occupied Palestinian territories, media reports said on Wednesday morning.

The Zionist army had previously admitted to the killing of Major Aviram Harif, the deputy commander of the 9308 battalion, in the clashes in southern Lebanon, and also to the wounding of 25 of its soldiers in clashes with resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.

The Zionist regime launched massive attacks on various areas of southern Lebanon last month, which is still continuing.

Meanwhile, Israeli warpages bombed areas south of Beirut on 6 occasions overnight Tuesday.

According to the Al-Mayadeen network, the neighborhoods of "Al-Lilaki", "Harik" and "Burj Al-Brajneh" were targeted in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

In these bombings, large parts of these neighborhoods were destroyed and led to fires in the region.

Also, Bahman Hospital in Harik neighborhood was severely damaged when the building in front of it was bombed.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the attacks by the Zionist regime have so far left some 2,500 Lebanese citizens deal and thousands of others wounded.

