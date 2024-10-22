Iranian, Russian artists' exhibition opens in Saint Petersburg

The joint exhibition titled "Patterns of Friendship", showcases the works of 200 painters from Iran and Russia and was organized by the cultural consultation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Russian Federation at the Catherine Palace in St. Petersburg.

Iran's cultural attaché to Russia Masoud Ahmadvand said on the side line of the event that approximately 100 works on various topics from Iran were created by Russian artists, and 100 works on Russia were created by Iranian artists specifically for this event.

6125**9417