BRICS summit in Russia, true opportunity for peace

The dangerous situation caused by Israel’s atrocities in Gaza and elsewhere is a strong reason to convince leaders of the BRICS grouping of developing countries attending the 16th summit of the group in Kazan, Russia, to take strong measures to stop the Israeli war machine at a time the United Nations Security Council has shown its measures are practically ineffective.

Leaders and senior officials of the BRICS, which include the Islamic Republic of Iran, China, Russia, India, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, are attending Kazan summit on October 22-24.

BRICS is basically a limited organization focusing mainly on economic and trade cooperation among its member states. Members of the bloc are fully aware that serious dangers and consequences caused by the horrible security situation in the region which could lead to an all-out war. They also know that this can badly destroy all the practical and potential opportunities needed for creating wider cooperation among member states, especially with China which is the 2nd largest economy of the world.

Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Iran, as the Middle Eastern members of BRICS, could be directly affected by any possible deterioration of tensions in the region. China, Russia, India, South Africa, Brazil and Ethiopia, which rely on energy and oil sources in the Middle East and Persian Gulf, will not survive destructive consequences of any possible war in the region. The non-Middle East member states of BRICS have many economic and trade partners and markets in the Middle East and any escalation of current situation in the region could severely damage the whole advantages provided by BRICS.

“The region has turned into a powder keg, which can put the world in grave danger, and the possibility of war is still high and no one wants this except the Zionist regime, but we are ready for any scenario,” Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on October 19.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly reiterated that it wants peace and stability in the region and is not looking for war and bloodshed although it has insisted time and again that will be ready for any possible scenario.

Iran has already proved its strong defense, military and missile capabilities to defend its territory against any aggression.

China and Russia, as two permanent members of the UN Security Council, can use their strong capacity to help BRICS play a significant role in reducing tensions and remove the dark shadow of an all-out war from the Middle East.

Also, China has proven to play effective role in defusing tensions in the Middle East in the past as it successfully mediated between Iran and Saudi Arabia last year and helped the two countries to resume diplomatic ties. Now, the world expects China to show another diplomatic magic and use its close ties and influence on Israel to prevent the regime from more dangerous adventures.

In addition, Russia, as the host for the 16th BRICS summit, has in recent days declared its willingness and readiness to mediate between the conflicting parties in the Middle East.

In a recent meeting with BRICS media managers, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Moscow would be ready to mediate between Iran and the resistance front on one side, and Israel on the other side, to stop the Middle East war and to prevent more escalation in the region.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as two strong and influential countries in the Middle East and the Islamic world, have their own responsibilities to help improve peace and stability in the region and to prevent it from falling into an Israel-made war trap.

India is also expected to use its close ties with the Israeli regime and to put pressure on Israel to stop its war machine in Gaza and Lebanon and to prevent it from engaging in more deadly adventures.

No doubt, those governments that have kept silent against the crazy and deadly crimes of the Zionist regime, including some of the Middle Eastern states, will not survive the inevitable flames of any possible all-out war in the region.

At this very critical moment, when the United Nations and its Security Council have totally lost their efficiency and are fully unable to stop Israel from killing tens of thousands of innocent people in the Middle East while relying on full support from the United States, it is the time for responsible organizations and governments including BRICS and its 10 member states to use their strong capacities for the good of peace and humanity.

* Mohammad Reza Manafi is a staff writer and journalist at the IRNA’s International News Department

4261