Protesters condemn German FM's justification of Israeli crimes in Gaza

Anadolu Agency reported that the demonstration took place outside Germany’s Foreign Ministry, where the protesters held Palestinian flags, prayed for Palestinian martyrs, and voiced anger at Baerbock’s remarks.

They also chanted slogans against Germany’s military support for the Israeli regime, including, “German weapons and German money are killing all over the world,” “Freedom for Lebanon,” and “Freedom for Palestine.” They also chanted, “Zionism is a crime, hands off Palestine,” and “Germany funds Israel bombs.”

The activists accused the German government of hypocrisy and criticized Berlin’s limited aid to Palestinians alongside continued military and financial support for the Tel Aviv regime.

One protester expressed outrage at Baerbock, saying, “This is terrorism. Annalena Baerbock, shooting a pregnant woman is not self-defense. You provide Israel with weapons and money and then send some aid to Palestine and Lebanon to wash your bloody hands. We see this hypocrisy. We will neither forget nor forgive this.”

Baerbock's remarks on October 10 in the German Parliament regarding self-defense and eliminating terrorists sparked backlash.

