German police grill a citizen for pro-Palestine stance

Kazdal, who is a resident of Dannstadt-Schauernheim, had posted a message on her X social media account in support of Palestine, according to IRNA’s Thursday morning report citing some media outlets.

I was informed that due to the use of "#GazaHolocaust" in my message, it violated Article 130 of the German Criminal Code and in the opinion of the German police I had provoked public sentiment by using this hashtag, Kazdal said referring to a notice sent to her home on September 15.

She said that she clarified to the police that there is no racial discrimination in any of the messages she had shared. “While Germany and Europe, claim to have freedom of speech and thought at every opportunity, committed a shameful act by summoning me and with this, they have exposed their hypocrisy and double standards”.

I have not yet been told which of my messages violated Article 130 of the German Criminal Code, but is this freedom and democracy? Kazdal said, adding that she will not be silent because she is against the actions of the Israeli regime and no one closes their eyes to the killing of children and women because after all we are human beings.

German police have used crackdown against several recent protests held in major cities to denounce the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Germany is a key backer of the Zionist regime and has supplied Tel Aviv with lethal weapons since the onset of the Israeli war on Gaza to used them against Palestinians, prompting anger and criticism at home and abroad.

