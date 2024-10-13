Thousands of Europeans demonstrate for Palestine, Lebanon

The demonstrators called on the European governments to sanction Israel, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

In Stockholm, Sweden, the protestors called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

During the demonstration, a Swedish human rights activist slammed Israel’s savage attacks against Gaza and Lebanese cities as genocide.

Also in Paris, France, the supporters of Palestine and Lebanon urged the French government to denounce Israel and cease its support for the Zionist regime.

Carrying some banners that depicted the photos of the Palestinian people, the protestors censured the French President Emanuel Macron for his generous support for Israel.

Elsewhere in Berlin, Germany, about two thousand demonstrators gathered around Innsbruck Square and called for the cessation of Israel's genocidal acts in Palestine and Lebanon.

They also condemned the support extended by the Western states to the criminal regime.

In Ireland, people gathered at Shannon Airport in County Clare to protest against the transfer of weapons by the US and Israeli planes through Irish airspace.

Also in Portugal, many of the people demonstrated to protest against Israel’s crimes and to support the Palestinian and Lebanese nations.

In another European country, Italy, thousands of demonstrators came to the Italian capital Rome to condemn the Zionist regime’s brutal attacks against the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

Since October 7 last year, Israel has committed brutal crimes in Gaza and killed over 42,000 in the enclave.

The regime has also started carrying out daily attacks against Lebanon, and the Israeli forces assassinated the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah in September.

