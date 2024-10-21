Iran writes letter to UNSC in reaction to Biden's information on timing of Israel's possible attack

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, in a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Security Council wrote that these provocative statements (by US President Joe Biden) are deeply disturbing because they show the tacit approval and open support of the United States for illegal military aggression of the Israeli regime against Iran.

"Such statements also contradict the repeated claims of the United States that it supports de-escalation in the region," he added.

The full text of Iravani's letter is as follows:

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Government, I am writing to bring to your attention a profoundly alarming and provocative statement made by the President of the United States on 18 October 2024, during a press engagement in Berlin.

In his remarks, the President of the United States disclosed that he possesses knowledge of how and when Israel intends to launch an attack against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This inflammatory statement is deeply concerning, as it indicates the United States' tacit approval and explicit support for Israel’s unlawful military aggression against Iran.

Such remarks also contradict the US consistent claims in support of de-escalation in the region.

In response to this dangerous provocation and blatant violation of international law, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on 18 October 2024, via X (formerly Twitter), unequivocally stated: “Anybody with knowledge or understanding of how and when Israel was going to attack Iran, and/or providing the means and backing for such folly should logically be held accountable for any possible casualties.”

In addition, the United States’ involvement, through its provision of technical expertise and advanced weaponry, including sophisticated air defense systems, to Israel, that would further instigate and embolden Israel to conduct aggressive attacks against Iran, would make the U.S. government 'complicit' in any Israeli aggression against Iran and its consequences, as it has already been complicit in the ongoing war crimes and genocidal campaign targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza and Lebanon.

Therefore, the United States will bear full responsibility for its role in instigating, inciting and enabling any acts of aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran, in flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, including the principle of prohibition of the use of force under Article 2(4) of the Charter, as well as for the catastrophic consequences on regional and international peace and security.

The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Security Council to unequivocally condemn this reckless provocation and demand that the United States, as a permanent member, fulfill its obligations under international law and the UN Charter.

Furthermore, the Security Council must also demand that the US leverage its substantial influence to compel Israel to immediately end its ongoing war crimes and genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the people of Lebanon.

These atrocities are not only destabilizing the entire region but also pose a grave threat to international peace and security.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

2050