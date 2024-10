Al Ahd News reported on Monday that the resistance group has targeted a Zionist barracks in northern parts of the Israel-occupied territories with a barrage of missiles.

In a statement, Hezbollah has also announced another missile attack on a gathering of Zionist soldiers in Markaba, southern Lebanon.

In another statement, the group said it has launched a missile attack on Zionist settlement which has led to casualties on the Zionist side.

