15 Israeli troops wounded in Hezbollah rocket attack

According to IRNA’s Monday report, the Israeli regime’s military said on Sunday evening that sirens sounded in Manara and Margaliot settlements after rockets were fired from Lebanon. More than 25 rockets were reported to have hit the city of Karmiel, with others targeting northern areas of the occupied Golan Heights, according to Israeli media outlets.

Several drones were also reported to have infiltrated Neot Mordechai settlement in the Galilee region.

Ziv medical center in the occupied city of Safed said 15 Israeli troops were transferred to the facility from battle zones near the Lebanese border.

Hezbollah said on Monday that it had carried out nine new operations against the Israeli regime’s military forces, equipment, aircraft, and settlements. The group also said its air defense unit shot down an Israeli Hermes 900 drone.

Hezbollah also targeted Israeli military positions in Khallat Wardah, Marun al-Ras, and Markaba areas, as well as the Kiryat Shmona settlement and military bases in Beit Hillel and Malkia.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah has conducted more than 3,194 operations against the Israeli regime’s military positions and settlements in northern occupied territories. The Lebanese resistance group says it will continue these strikes to push the Tel Aviv regime to stop massacre in the Gaza Strip.

4208**9417