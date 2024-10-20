Hezbollah fires more rockets, downs Israeli drone

The Zionist army announced on Monday morning that 200 missiles and rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Hezbollah information headquarters, issued several statements, saying its fighters carried out 25 operations on Sunday against the towns, bases and soldiers of the Zionist enemy in occupied Palestine and across Lebanon’s southern borders.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it also downed an Israeli Hermes-900 drone which infiltrated into Lebanese territory and forced another to retreat, without specifying the exact location.

Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah launched a salvo of rockets at the occupied port city of Haifa.

In addition, the group targeted a command and supply center at the Samson military base, west of Lake Tabariyya, as well as the Israeli regime's Tirat Carmel military base.

Hezbollah fighters also struck Israeli troop gatherings at several locations, including in the Beria missile base, the town of Markaba, Qalaa Heights, and Hounin barracks, reportedly inflicting casualties.

