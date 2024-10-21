'Resistance to continue until liberation of Palestine'

Meshaal, who is also serving as the head of Hamas outside Palestine, while delivering a speech in honor of Martyr Yahya Sinwar, the head of the political bureau of the resistance movement, said that the option of resistance is there until the liberation of Palestine.

He explained: During the Al-Aqsa storm operation, we lost a large number of resistance leaders in Gaza, the West Bank and abroad as well as the residents of the camps and this movement has always presented its leaders on the path of martyrdom, pride, liberation of the land and the freedom from the Israeli occupation, headed by Ahmed Yassin, who was assassinated by the Zionist regime in 2004.

The leadership of this movement has said goodbye to its leaders and elders in its long journey, and just a few weeks ago, we lost our brother Ismail Haniyeh and similarly we have sacrificed a large number of our loved ones during the Al-Aqsa Storm and prior to it, he said.

While calling the martyred leaders and commanders icons of the Palestinian nation, Meshaal stressed that the assassination of Sinwar will not stop the resistance from its desired goal of the liberation from the Zionist occupation.

"May this martyrdom be blessed", the Hamas leader said, adding that “the martyrs are victorious in the eyes of God” and that they invoker a great spirit in their movement and nation.

Sinwar took the flag of Hamas in August this year after the martyrdom of Haniyeh as his replacement. But he too was assassinated by the Zionist regime last week.

