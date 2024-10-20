Jordan calls for sanctions, arms embargo against Israel

“The horror Israel is bringing on the entire population of northern Gaza is inhumane. It is pure evil and a war crime that humanity should not tolerate. This massacre should be faced with a decisive international action to stop it immediately, including through imposing an arms embargo and effective sanctions”, the top Jordanian diplomat said in a post he shared on X Sunday.

He made the comment after dozens of Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air attack in Gaza’s northern city of Beit Lahia on Saturday night, while the regime continues its siege of the northern part of the strip for more than two weeks.

“Israel is starving hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, bombing entire neighborhoods out of existence, burning displaced children in tents, and destroying hospitals. It is brutally terrorizing the whole population to push them out of their homeland”, Safadi further said in his post.

He also said that the Security Council and all members of the international community should not allow “this barbaric crime” to continue for “one more minute”, urging an end to the impunity granted to the Israeli regime.

“There is no justification for the failure by the international community and its institutions to protect the innocent, stop the ethnic cleansing, implement international law and ensure justice”, Safadi stressed.

