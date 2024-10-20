Iran, Tanzania ink MoU to develop trade, industrial cooperation

At the end of the fifth meeting of Iran-Tanzania Joint Commission on Sunday, Farshad Moghimi and Latifa M. Khamis signed a MoU aimed at enhancing trade and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Both parties expressed their readiness to convene a joint committee in the near future to establish a framework that will facilitate and implement collaborative efforts.

Moghimi highlighted that Tanzania's key industrial needs are related to transportation infrastructure, energy supply, raw materials, industrial machinery, mining equipment, and pharmaceutical industry.

After a 16-year hiatus, the fifth Iran-Tanzania Joint Economic Commission was held in Dar es Salaam, the capital of Tanzania, from October 18 to 20 in the presence of Iranian Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh.

During this meeting, officials and private sector representatives from both countries signed 11 cooperation documents, reflecting the Iranian government's commitment to enhancing cooperation with African countries, particularly Tanzania.

The sixth meeting of the Iran-Tanzania Joint Commission is set for 2026 in Tehran.

