Qassam Brigades target Zionist soldiers, military equipment in Gaza

Qassam brigades released a video on Sunday in which they destroyed a Merkava tank of the Zionist regime by means of a bomb planted under the ground.

The video shows how the Palestinian resistance forces prepare the bomb and plant it under the ground and explode it as the tank is crossing over it.

The group also said that they have fired a rocket, hitting a Zionist military bulldozer near Jabalya refugee camp.

In another announcement earlier in the day, Quds Brigades said they had targeted a place where Zionist forces were gathering near Netzarim.

