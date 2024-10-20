Oct 20, 2024, 12:51 PM
Iranian women make history in world canoe polo championships

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian women’s team made history as they finished fourth in the Canoe Polo World Championships in China’s Deqing county.

It was the first time the Iranian women established such a record in the country’s canoe polo history.

The female Iranian representatives in the world championships were from the Esfahan Khoroshan Canoe Club in central Iran.

The Iranian canoe polo team reached the semi-final and finished fourth after being defeated by the Netherlands 2-1.

With the results, the Iranian women managed to qualify for the world games.

The 2024 International Canoe Federation Canoe Polo World Championships was held in China on October 15-20.

