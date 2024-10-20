Iran to continue diplomatic push for regional peace in Kazan: FM

Araghchi said Sunday on his page on Instagram that Iran’s diplomatic consultations will continue in line with peace, stability and sustainable security in the region and will enter a high level during the BRICS summit this weekend in Kazan.

He noted that the fourth leg of the regional tour kicked off on October 25 and concluded with trips to Jordan, Egypt and Türkiye.

In addition to examining the prospects for deepening relations and developing bilateral relations, the meetings revolved around the necessity of collective action to prevent the expansion of the scope of war and protect the stability, security and national interests of the regional countries, he added.

During the visits, I elaborated on the recent active efforts by the Islamic Republic of Iran to prevent the escalation of insecurity and instability in West Asia amid regional tensions, he further noted.

The top diplomat, in his talks with the high-ranking officials of various countries, called for putting an end to the Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Earlier on Saturday, Araghchi told IRNA that the next wave of diplomatic efforts will get underway at the 16th annual 2024 BRICS summit, which will take place in Kazan from October 22-24.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is due to leave Tehran for Russia on Tuesday to attend the Summit.

7129**4354